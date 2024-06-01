Assembly Polls: Tight Security In 25 Districts On Eve Of Counting In Arunachal

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, June 1 (IANS) The electoral fate of 133 candidates sealed in Electronic Machines (EVMs) will be known on Sunday when the counting of votes polled for 50 of the 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh will be taken up, officials said.

After the ruling BJP won 10 seats unopposed, for the remaining 50 Assembly seats were held on April 19 along with the first Lok Sabha elections in two parliamentary seats in the state -- Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said counting of votes would start at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning amid a three-tier security arrangement with the Central Armed Police Force would be in place in the first two tiers.

The results of all the 50 Assembly seats are expected to be declared by noon, he told the media.

The tenure of the outgoing Arunachal Pradesh Assembly expires on June 2.

The CEO said that 24 counting centres (48 counting halls) have been set up in 25 districts and tight security measures have been put in place in and around all the counting centres.

Counting of postal ballots would be taken up first and then the EVM votes.

Over 2,000 officials have been appointed for the counting while the Election Commission has appointed 27 observers to supervise the process. A total of 489 micro-observers have also been appointed for the purpose.

Ten BJP candidates including Chief Minister Pema Khandu from Mukto assembly seat, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from Chowkham, senior party leader Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Nyato Dukam from Taliha, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing were elected unopposed.

Around 78 per cent turnout was recorded in the parliamentary polls and 83 per cent in the Assembly elections on April 19.

Altogether, 133 candidates were in the fray for the 50 Assembly seats and 14 contestants for two parliamentary constituencies.

The counting of votes in the two parliamentary seats would be taken up on June 4 along with the rest of the country.