Five Israeli Soldiers Killed, Seven Injured In Gaza By Errant Israeli Tank Shelling

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, May 17 (NNN-MA'AN) – Five Israeli soldiers were killed and seven others injured, three of them seriously, by errant Israeli tank fire, in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement, yesterday.

The casualties were with a force that entered Gaza City and seized buildings, as part of a resumed attack on the refugee camp.

Two IDF tanks, positioned several dozen metres away, apparently spotted a gun in a window of one of the buildings and fired two shells towards the target.

The army said it was investigating why the soldiers were misidentified as Palestinian militants.

A total of 626 Zionist soldiers have been killed in Israel's ensuing attacks on Gaza, according to the IDF tally.– NNN-MA'AN