Ukrainian MFA, PACE Discuss Compensation Mechanism For Victims Of Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Iryna Borovets and President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Theodoros Roussopoulos have discussed the creation of a comprehensive compensation mechanism for victims of Russian aggression.

This was announced by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs following the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 133rd Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Ukrinform reports.

"The parties discussed the creation of a comprehensive compensation mechanism for victims of Russian aggression, as well as the role of the Council of Europe in its creation and further functioning," the statement said.

At the meeting, Borovets also underscored the significance of the most extensive possible representation of foreign countries and international organizations at the Global Peace Summit, scheduled for June. She also raised the issue of consolidating parliamentary circles to facilitate the provision of Ukraine with additional air defense equipment, including Patriot systems, to protect civilians from Russian attacks.

Roussopoulos, in turn, assured of further support for Ukraine. He also noted that the introduction of a special rapporteur to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on deported Ukrainian children would be an effective mechanism and emphasized the importance of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children Illegally Displaced to Russia.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 2, the International Register of Damages was launched in The Hague. In total, up to 8 million applications are expected from Ukrainians affected by Russia's armed aggression.

Photo: MFA