Jordan Conducted Three Airdrops Of Aid In Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, May 17 (NNN-PETRA) – The Jordan Armed Forces, yesterday conducted three airdrops of humanitarian aid, over various locations in the southern Gaza Strip.

The operation came amid ongoing war and intensified fighting between armed Palestinian factions led by Hamas and the Israeli forces.

The aid delivery came, in support of civilians in Gaza, facing severe supply shortages, due to the continuous Israeli aggression on their homeland, according to the report.

The operation involved aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Egypt, and Germany, it noted.

The Jordan armed forces reaffirmed their commitment to sending humanitarian and medical aid to the war-torn Palestinian enclave, either via an air bridge from the country's Marka Airport, to Egypt's Al-Arish airport and airdrops or through land aid convoys.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza last Oct, the armed forces have conducted a total of 94 airdrops of humanitarian aid, with an additional 244 airdrops carried out in cooperation with other countries.– NNN-PETRA

