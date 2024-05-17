Ed Sheeran Tells Kapil Sharma He Wanted To Be An Actor; Recalls Auditioning For TV Show

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The Grammy-winning pop star Ed Sheeran has shared how he originally wanted to be an actor, reminiscing about auditioning for a television show.

Ed, who has appeared in the new episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS), which is hosted by Kapil Sharma, talked about how he chose singing.

The 'Shape of You' singer said: "I originally wanted to be an actor. I auditioned for this TV show -- it was acting with music -- and I made it to the finals. I was sixteen, and I got down to the final 10 people. In my head, I thought if I got this, I would pursue acting and wouldn't do music. If I don't get this, I'll focus solely on music. And I didn't get it."

Kapil also shared how he initially wanted to become a singer.

"Actually, I wanted to become a singer. When I came out of my home, I saw everyone singing. So I swapped my field," he said.

The eighth episode of the comedy chat show will see Ed attempting to speak in Hindi and Kapil sweating it out with his English.

The episode will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.