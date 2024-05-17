Business Event For Franco-Gulf Trade Relations, Vision Golfe 2024 From June 4

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As France reaffirms its position as the top destination for investments in Europe for the fifth consecutive year, Business France, the French national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, announces the 2nd edition of“Vision Golfe.”

This leading business forum aims once more to foster trade cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and France. The two-day business event is scheduled for June 4 and 5, at the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty in Paris.

Endorsed by the French Ministry of Economy and the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the first edition in June 2023 attracted over 800 delegates, including 400 key economic players from the six Gulf countries. The event facilitated more than 1,000 B2B interactions, laying the groundwork for fruitful collaborations and innovative partnerships.

The upcoming second edition will bring together prominent decision-makers from the private and public sectors, including Ministries, policymakers, and business leaders from GCC countries and France. The future for France and the Gulf countries is promising as they mutually share a solid commitment to excellence and forward-thinking in the ever-evolving business landscape.

According to H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre, Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar,“Qatar, with its forward-looking policies, defines bold and transformative initiatives and reforms designed to achieve the remaining QNV 2030 goals through The Third National Development Strategy (NDS3). France, a longstanding partner with expertise in key sectors, stands committed to accompanying Qatar on this journey. A large Qatari delegation took part in the 2023 inaugural edition of Vision Golfe, a mark of confidence that honored us. A few weeks after the State visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to France, I warmly invite all our friends and partners in the Qatari business community to take part in the second edition on June 4-5 in Paris, 50 days before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The focus will be on national ambitions for 2030, addressing critical sectors such as sustainable energy after COP28, aiming for an energy revolution, while artificial intelligence and health open up avenues for collaboration in research, development, and innovation. For French brands, consumer goods present new opportunities, supported by a practical guide for investments in the GCC. Additionally, major sporting events and tourism adapted to the digital era aim to redefine the leisure sector with connected experiences.