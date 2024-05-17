Queen Camilla Drops Update On King Charles's Health, Says 'He Would Be Better If...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The British Royals are currently facing one of their worst crises as King Charles III was diagnosed with aggressive cancer a few months after his coronation. As this was not enough, Kate Middleton also announced that she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year announcement about the poor health of the two came as a shock to the entire United Kingdom, whereas there are speculations about King Charles III's worsening health situation. However, King Charles continue to prove these speculations wrong with his frequent public appearances to perform his royal duties. His wife, Queen Camilla, recently gave a big update about his health and said that the King would be“getting better” if he“behaved himself”.The update indicates Queen Camilla's growing concern about her husband's health as he continues to focus on performing his duty at the cost of rest, required for his body's recovery.

Also Read: King Charles health update: 75-year-old monarch reveals he has lost his sense of taste due to cancer treatmentFew days back, King Charles hosted a tea garden party at Buckingham Palace. The grand party was also attended by other members of the royal family and close friends.

While interacting with friends and family, Queen Camilla shared the positive news that the King will recover from his health condition soon. However, she also expressed frustration that her husband works too hard at the cost of rest, as advised by doctors, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read: 'To arrive at a lasting solution...': India condemns humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas warKing Charles III is undergoing cancer treatment, and the doctors have advised him to take proper rest. However, it sees that the King is determined to fulfill his royal engagements and continue his duties. In some days, King Charles is required to attend five events in 48 hours. While complaining about the same, Queen Camilla recently said that he was recovering“really well” but he is“frustated” because he is unable to attend the National Trust event. She also said that King Charles would be doing well if he“behaved himself.”

