Dubai Billionaire Calls For Fund To Support Mothers, Says Willing To Contribute Up To Dh100 Million

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Fri 17 May 2024, 7:40 AM

A Dubai billionaire has suggested establishing a fund to support mothers in the UAE considering their critical role in the upbringing of the future generation.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said on Thursday that he would contribute up to Dh100 million to the fund.

“Mother is the most important person in the family and the UAE Government has introduced various programmes to support mothers' needs. This land is dear to our hearts. We are responsible for supporting UAE mothers. I would like to suggest setting up a fund for the purpose and urge affluent people to support the fund. I can contribute Dh25 million to Dh100 million,” Al Habtoor said during the“Open Talk with Khalaf Al Habtoor” at his company's head office.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He suggested that mothers should look after the kids when they're very young and then opt for employment. He stressed the role of both parents in children's upbringing, adding that they need to protect kids from the dangers that the modern era has brought.

Al Habtoor is a well-known philanthropist. Earlier this month, he offered“psychological and physical treatment to children who were sexually abused” through a social media app in Lebanon.

Al Habtoor said he was willing to undertake the treatment of these children and provide all the support they need.

During the UAE rains on April 16, Al Habtoor announced financial support of Dh17 million to repair damages to UAE nationals' homes. He also provided hotel rooms to shelter rain-affected families.

Earlier, he provided support to 100 female Afghan students in Dubai after the Taliban-run government prohibited them from attending universities in their home country.

Speaking at the Open Talk, Dr Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Haddad, grand mufti at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said“great men are raised by great women”.

He said:“We should not leave kids to babysitters because this will have harmful effects. Priority for mothers is to pay all attention to their kids.”

Col Abdulrahman Sharaf Almamari, director of Hemaya International Centre at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, called for protecting society from present-day dangers and illness. He strongly advised parents to pay heed to children when they want to discuss something.

Col Almamari revealed that some people in the UAE use the internet for over seven hours a day, which is excessive and dangerous.“Instead, they should spend time with their kids. If we don't pay attention, that could mislead the children and they would be vulnerable,” he warned.

Dr Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a professor of political science, said the young people of the UAE“are not radicals in their behaviour and religion”.

“When asked to responsibly carry out a task, they can do their jobs well at all levels. We trust our young people and the UAE is in safe hands. I am sure the present-day generations will lead this society to a safe future. We hope our society will be the best at all levels,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Dubai billionaire offers support to Lebanese children, minors sexually abused through social media

Ideal mum and high-achieving worker: Can a woman be both?

Emirati businessman donates Dh5 million to Sheikh Mohammed's Mother's Endowment campaign