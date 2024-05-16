Cannabis Stocks Run On Department Of Justice News (Nasdaq: CGC) (NASDAQ: TLRY) (NASDAQ: ACB)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , go-to platform for big investing ideas including cannabis stocks highlights some of the top gainers in the sector in today's trading following a video announcement and Twitter news from Joe Biden saying the Department of Justice is reclassifying cannabis from its Schedule I status in the Controlled Substances Act. T

The deal is not done though, they will open a 60 day public comment period before the change is made official.

On Twitter Biden said "Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. So today, the @TheJusticeDept is taking the next step to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under federal law."

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (NASDAQ: CGC ) is trading at $11.41, up 1.50, gaining 15.14% on the NASDAQ>

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY ) (TSX: TLRY ) is trading. at $2.1850, up 0.1150, spiking 5.5422% on the NASDAQ.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB ) (TSX: ACB ) is trading at $10.66, rising 0.95 .up 9.78% on the TSX.

I guess the White House has learned the power of Twitter for moving stocks by recent meme stock trading with GameStop (NYSE: GME) and followed suit???

