(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's export sector saw a remarkable surge in April 2024, driven by significant shipments of petroleum, unroasted coffee, and soybean meal.



The Foreign Trade Indicator (Icomex) at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV) reported a 46.2% increase in exports to the European Union.



This surge occurred in April 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.



This sharp increase highlights Brazil's growing trade relationships and the importance of the EU as a key trading partner.



Meanwhile, exports to the United States rose by 22.0% in April, demonstrating robust trade ties.







Sales to China, another critical partner, increased by 14.1%. Exports to other parts of Asia, excluding China and the Middle East, grew by 38.7%.



However, exports to Argentina decreased by 34.2%, while other South American countries saw a 12.6% rise in Brazilian exports.



From January to April, exports to Chin grew by 16.1%, the United States by 20.4%, and Asia by 17.9%.



In contrast, exports dropped by 0.6% to the EU and fell 29.8% to Argentina and 9.6% to South America.



Brazil's trade balance in April registered a $9.0 billion surplus, leading to a cumulative surplus of $27.7 billion from January to April.



This figure is $4.1 billion higher than the first four months of 2023, reflecting the overall positive trade performance.

Brazil's Exports to EU Surge, China Sales Climb

China continued to dominate as Brazil's largest contributor to its trade surplus, with a balance of $13.9 billion.



Other Asian countries contributed $3.4 billion, South American countries added $2.0 billion, and the US contributed $412 million.



However, trade with the European Union showed a deficit of $817 million for Brazil.



These figures illustrate Brazil's dynamic trade environment and highlight its strategic partnerships.



The surge in exports to the EU and the steady growth in trade with the US and China underscore Brazil's pivotal role in the global market.



This growth not only boosts Brazil's economy but also strengthens its position as a significant player in international trade.

