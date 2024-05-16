(MENAFN- Baystreet) Walmart Stock Surges on Strong Earnings Report

GMS Buys YvonJ&J Gains on Buying ProtologixSurge in AI Investments Promises Revolutionary Tools for White-Collar WorkDow Hooks up with Wyoming Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, May 16, 2024

AppTech Products to be Used in InstaCash, Shares Inch Higher

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) shares made small gains, as the Carlsbad, Calif.-based pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, announced today the successful completion of the pilot program for its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. The Company will use this BaaS solution to commercially launch InstaCash, which utilizes the BaaS for virtual accounts, debit and credit cards, and high interest-yielding financial products.

AppTech CEO Luke D'Angelo stated,“The success of our BaaS pilot program signifies a significant milestone as we continue our mission to democratize banking by providing small and medium-sized enterprises access to products traditionally reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The availability of treasury products, including T-bills and other high yielding financial products are differentiators that we believe will help drive user growth as over 200 new Independent Sales Organizations are expected to utilize our BaaS platform in the near-term. We look forward to continuing to scale the use of our frictionless commerce products as we remain committed to building long-term shareholder value.”

Positioned as a competitor to both Venmo and Western Union, InstaCash aims to reshape the specialty payments landscape by providing a seamless, account-to-account transaction system that operates in real time, akin to FedNow. Each bank and credit union maintains its own closed- loop network, ensuring that customer relationships remain firmly between the financial institution and the consumer.

APCX shares gathered two cents, or 2.3%, to 96 cents.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks