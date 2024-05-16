Baku Initiative Group Holds Solidarity With KANAK People Video-Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

At the invitation of the Baku Initiative Group, representativesof the political movements fighting for independence in the lastFrench colonies of Kanaki (New Caledonia), Maohi Nui (FrenchPolynesia), French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Corsicaorganised a video conference called "Solidarity with the People ofKANAK", Azernews reports.

Representatives from New Caledonia gave detailed informationabout the atrocities committed by the French police and gendarmerieforces in the capital Noumea and surrounding areas in recent days speakers strongly condemned the atrocities committed againstthe Kanak people. The participants of the meeting called on theinternational community not to turn a blind eye to the unjustcolonial policy of France, to raise the voice of truth, to raisethe alarm to the UN member states through the Security Council, andto prevent gross violations of norms and principles ofinternational law by France.

The Baku Initiative Group, for its part, called on theinternational community to unite around the idea of "Unity, Freedomand Independence" for the peoples of the regions suffering fromcolonialism and to say "NO" to French colonialism and "YES" to thefair struggle for independence.

Within the framework of the video-conference, a flashmob was held,which included the calls for independence of the regions sufferingfrom the colonial policy of France.

It should be noted that today the Baku Initiative Group and 14political movements fighting for independence in the last Frenchcolonies of Kanaki (New Caledonia), Maohi Nui (French Polynesia),French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Corsica issued a jointstatement.

The Baku Initiative Group declares that it will always supportthe just struggle of the peoples suffering from the colonial policyof France.