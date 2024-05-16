New Batch Of Wounded Palestinian Children, Cancer Patients In UAE For Healthcare

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 16 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said Thursday the 17th batch of injured Palestinian children and cancer patients from the Gaza Strip arrived in the country to receive treatment at the state's hospitals.

The arrival of this group came in line with UAE's President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed's initiative seeking to provide medicine and healthcare to those categories, UAE's news agency (WAM) reported.

A plane coming from Egypt's Al-Arish Airport to Abu Dhabi Airport transported the injured Palestinians, it added.

Since the start of the crisis in the Gaza Strip, the UAE has launched an initiative to offer urgent aid, and humanitarian and relief supplies to the Strip.

The move is part of the UAE's continued coordinated efforts aiming to alleviate the sufferings of Palestinians in the Strip due to the aggravated humanitarian crisis and working on curb its negative impacts. (end)

skm







MENAFN16052024000071011013ID1108223543