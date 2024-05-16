Saudi Crown Prince, Syrian Pres. Discuss Bilateral Relations

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 16 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad discussed on Thursday bilateral relations and ways of developing them. The discussion came on the sidelines of the 33rd session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, held in Bahrain, said the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Both sides discussed other issues of mutual concern, SPA added. (end) kns

