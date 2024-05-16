Ampa Group Joins Hands With IHCL Launches Taj Sky View Hotel & Residences, Chennai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India AMPA Group, Chennai's most trusted real estate developers in partnership with Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India's largest hospitality company, today announced the launch of Taj Sky View Hotel & Residences, Chennai, an integrated development comprising of a 253 keys Taj hotel and 123 Taj branded residences, a first of its kind.





Suma Venkatesh, EVP, Real Estate & Development; IHCL; Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL; Ampa Palaniappan, CMD, Ampa Group & Arun Bharathi, MD, Bharathi Meraki at TAJ SKYVIEW HOTEL AND RESIDENCES Launch





Mr. Ampa Palaniappan, Chairman & Managing Director, Ampa Group said,“We are proud to partner with the Taj Group to co-create the world's first Taj Branded Residences. The Taj Sky View Hotel & Branded residences will be Chennai's new address of pride, and these residences will cater to the lifestyle choices of the global Indian.”



The greenfield project is located at Nelson Manickam Road in central Chennai. Taj branded residences, spanning across 3.5 acres, will offer an unparalleled lifestyle experience. Residents will enjoy the privilege of uninterrupted green power, chiller-based air conditioning, along with a full suite of hotel-style services, including in-home dining and comprehensive maintenance care.





Mr. Arun Bharathi, Managing Director, Bharathi Meraki said,“Branded residences are globally renowned as the new benchmark in luxury real estate. Their unique design and service offering make them both a great lifestyle choice and an investment option. We are very confident that the Taj Sky View will redefine the Chennai's residential landscape.”





In addition, the home owners will have access to the adjoining Taj hotel's signature restaurants including Shamiana, House of Ming and recreational facilities like an Olympic-size pool, fitness center, a J Wellness Circle spa, Niu&Nau salon, Spectre, the state-of-the-art theatre.



Ms. Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President, Real Estate & Development, IHCL ,“IHCL is delighted to partner with AMPA Group to launch its Taj branded residences offering in Chennai. The mixed -use development in addition to the residences will house our fifth Taj property, reflective of the growing demand of the city. This will be an iconic development for Chennai, the cultural and commercial hub of the region.”







About AMPA Group

With a legacy of over six decades, The Ampa Group is one the most trusted business families in Chennai with diversified interest in finance, retail, real estate, hospitality and information technology. The group owns the AMPA Skyone, which is among the first malls in Chennai.



About The Indian Hotels Company Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include Taj – the iconic brand for the most discerning travellers and ranked as India's Strongest Brand 2023 as per Brand Finance; SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels; Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels; and Ginger, which is revolutionising the lean luxe segment.



Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the Company opened its first hotel - The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 311 hotels including 91 under development globally across 4 continents, 13 countries and in over 100 locations. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is India's largest hospitality company by market capitalization. It is listed on the BSE and NSE.



