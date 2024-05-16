Biomednewsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Releases Q1 2024 Financial, Business Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) , a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, is reporting its financial and business results for the first quarter 2024, the period ended March 31, 2024. A highlight of the report was that enrollment is nearly completed in a potentially pivotal GBM study evaluating Berubicin with topline data expected in the first half of 2025. In addition, financial results showed a net loss for the quarter of approximately $3.5 million, down from an estimated $4.9 million net loss for the comparable period in 2023; R&D expenses of $2.4 million with general and administrative expense totaling an estimated $1.1 million, compared to approximately $1.4 million for the same period in 2023; and cash on hand at the end of the quarter totaling about $0.8 million.“With topline results in our ongoing, fully enrolled Berubicin trial for GBM expected in the first half of next year, we continue to plan for success,” said CNS Pharmaceuticals CEO John Climaco in the press release.“Our commitment to our dual mission to bring meaningful treatment options to GBM patients as well as value to all stakeholders remains unwavering.”

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc .

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anticancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. For more information about the company, please visit

