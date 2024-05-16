Jacqueline Fernandez HOT Pictures: Yimmy Yimmy To Beat Pe Booty-7 Top Item Songs From Bollywood Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Yimmy Yimmy to Chittiyaan Kalaaiyaan to Beat Pe Booty: Here's why Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is the undisputed

Queen

of music success with her Top 7 item songs!

Jacqueline Fernandez, the embodiment of beauty, elegance, and skill, has established herself as the indisputable Queen of

Music Success in Bollywood. With her recent chartbuster 'Yimmy Yimmy' surpassing 100 million views and a slew of other famous tunes to her credit, Jacqueliene has unquestionably established herself as the reigning

queen

of Bollywood music triumph.

Jacqueline's strong chemistry with co-star Ranbir Kapoor in 'Suraj Dooba Hai' boosted the song's appeal, making it a fan favourite.

Genda Phool: Jacqueliene's ability was highlighted by the blend of traditional Bengali folk music with modern beats in 'Genda Phool,' which contained beautiful dance and stunning visuals that enthralled onlookers.

Mud Mud Ke Dekh:

Jacqueline's global collaboration with Michele Morrone was a big success, appealing to audiences worldwide. The actress looked lovely and was upbeat throughout.

Party On My Mind:

Jacqueline 's sexy party number remains the film Race 2 most popular and danced to.



Jacqueline's remarkable dance performance in 'Beat Pe Booty' captivated the audience and garnered her praise for her exquisite timing and technique.

Chittiyaan Kalaaiyaan:

With its catchy song and colourful pictures, 'Chittiyaan Kalaaiyaan' was an instant success, earning Jacqueline international acclaim for her cute dancing moves and appealing personality.

The breakthrough song 'Yimmy Yimmy,' which features infectious melodies and addictive energy, has swiftly gone to the top of music charts. The song's enormous success displays Jacqueline's star power and distinctive personality.