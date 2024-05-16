SRISF: Applications For Post-Doctoral Research Grant 2024 Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 - (Petra) -Online applications for the Post-Doctoral Research Grant and Visiting Professor Research Grant 2024 are now open, Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund (SRISF) at Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced.According to a SRISF statement Thursday, this step aims to spur, support and improve scientific research to achieve the fund's goals and contribute to build national capabilities of researchers and launch a "vibrant and competitive" Jordan at the regional level.The statement added that this drive is achieved by launching "strategic" investments in human resources, infrastructure, and partnerships, which seeks to develop Jordan's scientific research in "strategic" areas that have a "significant" impact on the Kingdom's economic and social development.Applications began on Tuesday, May 14, and will continue until 12pm Thursday, June 13 and researchers wishing to apply must fill out the e-form via the following link: ( during the set period.