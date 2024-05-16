SSC Head Meets With Solid Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) - Director General of Social Security Corporation (SSC), Dr. Mohammad Tarawneh, met with a delegation from South Mediterranean Social Dialogue (SOLiD).The project bring under its membership: Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, and European unions representing Italy, Belgium, and Spain.According to a SSC statement Thursday, Tarawneh said SSC plays a "key" role in supporting government efforts in strengthening social protection programs and their "positive" impact on society and the workforce.Tarawneh noted Jordan constitutes an "advanced" model in the region in terms of democracy, development, and modernization and always sought to strengthen pillars of freedom and security.Additionally, Tarawneh stressed the importance of directing SSC's social security programs within medium- and long-term reform plans to enhance social protection opportunities and achieve "acceptable" rates of economic growth, which achieves social and economic stability in society.Tarawneh expressed the SSC's readiness to brief the guest delegation on its technical and insurance aspects and its related expertise.