Kuwait Amir Representative Receives Russia's Envoy To Mideast


5/16/2024 6:13:27 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received on Thursday the Russian President Special Envoy to the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov.
The reception, held on margins of the 33rd Arab Summit, was was attended by the delegation accompanying the Representative of His Highness the Amir. (end)
