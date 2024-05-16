(Subs Plz Read In 3Rd Graf: May 16 (Not 15) Etc)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SOC-KUWAIT-DEP-FM 2

Kuwaiti woman plays major role in country's progress -- Deputy FM



KUWAIT -- The Deputy Foreign Minister said organizing the forum, in coordination between the foreign department and the KPC, mirrored the State of Kuwait's substantial concern for the female citizens namely their major role in the oil sector.

This concern is in line with national policies dating back to the times of establishing the State of Kuwait, out of the belief that the woman "is a prime section of the community and a key for progress and development," Sheikh Jarrah Jaber said.

May 15 is an important day, celebrated annually to mark the Kuwaiti women accomplishments, he has affirmed.

The Kuwaiti woman has been playing a distinguished role at the social, political, itelligent and cultural levels, he said, noting that the state has taken many decisions intended to bolster the woman status at the local and external levels. (end)

