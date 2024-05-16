China-Zambia cooperation forum seeks high-quality development initiatives

(MENAFN) A forum aimed at fostering cooperation between China and Zambia commenced on Wednesday, with China affirming its commitment to leveraging past achievements to explore new avenues of collaboration through high-quality development. The Zambia-China High-Quality Development Forum and Economic Exhibition have drawn participation from over 200 enterprises representing both Chinese and Zambian interests, along with more than 1,000 attendees from diverse backgrounds.



Among the notable figures in attendance were Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui, alongside government officials and embassy representatives. President Hichilema, in his address, noted the recent growth in bilateral trade, underscoring Zambia's increasing significance as a prime investment destination for Chinese companies. He emphasized the pivotal role of this burgeoning trade in solidifying Zambia's position as an attractive hub for Chinese investment.



Similarly, Ambassador Du described the forum as a crucial platform for advancing the cooperative agenda set by the leaders of both nations. He emphasized the forum's role in laying the groundwork for future initiatives and enhancing mutual understanding and collaboration. Additionally, Ambassador Du highlighted the importance of transitioning the focus of China-Zambia cooperation from mere scale to quality, signaling a strategic shift towards fostering sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships.



"This surge underscores the importance that China places on Zambia as a partner in its development agenda. In response, we must reciprocate with hard work and innovation," he pointed out.



The Chinese ambassador highlighted the forum as a significant occasion for implementing the crucial consensus reached by the leaders of China and Zambia last year. He emphasized its pivotal role as a key step in laying the groundwork for the upcoming session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.



Du stated that the focus of the China-Zambia collaboration has to be altered from "how big the cooperation is to how good it is."

