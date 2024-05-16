Qatar To Host Three Consecutive FIFA Arab Cup Editions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar, the global sports hub, was yesterday confirmed as the host of the next three FIFA Arab Cup tournaments.

At the FIFA Council meeting preceding the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, global football's governing body revealed that Qatar will play host to the prestigious regional event in 2025, 2029, and 2033.

FIFA Council, chaired by its President Gianni Infantino, revealed that the selection of Qatar as the host came as a result of a formal request by the Qatar Football Association.

“At the request of the Qatar Football Association, Qatar will host the tournament in 2025, 2029, and 2033, which will follow the principle of an invitational competition not included in the International Match Calendar,” FIFA announced on its official website yesterday.

The decision marks a significant milestone in Qatar football, carrying forward the legacy of the first FIFA World Cup hosted in the Middle East and North African region.



Qatar hosted the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup in 2021 as a warm-up event for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, once again proving the country's capabilities to host world-class football events in the run-up to the world's greatest show.

Between November 30 and December 18, 2021, Qatar hosted 16 teams in the first Arab Cup recognized by FIFA. In 2021, Algeria defeated Tunisia in an all-North African final, while Qatar clinched the third spot after overcoming Egypt in a thrilling shootout.

Prior to this, Qatar had successfully hosted the tournament in 1998, when it was known as the Arab Cup before the tournament was endorsed by FIFA.

Minister of Sport and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani had earlier disclosed that plans were underway to make the return of FIFA Arab Cup a reality, promising a revamped edition in collaboration with FIFA, the Arab Football Association, and other stakeholders.

Having made a name for itself on the global stage as the premium destination for sport, Qatar also hosted the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in January and February this year, before the AFC U-23 Asian Cup which was held from April 15-May 3.

That's not all. Earlier in March, FIFA also announced that Qatar has won the hosting rights for five editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup starting from next year.

FIFA also confirmed yesterday that 48 teams will be in action at these five editions of the U-17 World Cup. According to FIFA's announcement, there will be nine slots allocated for the Asian teams, with 10 slots reserved for teams from the African continent.

Concacaf, covering North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean region, will have eight spots, while South America will be able to send seven teams to Qatar. OFC, representing Oceania, grabbed three slots, while the powerhouse of European football got 11 slots, making up formidable line-ups for the next five U-17 World Cup tournaments.