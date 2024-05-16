Palestinian Cause Focal Topic In Arab Summit Agenda -- Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- The 33rd Arab Summit due to kick off later today (Thursday) is held amid extraordinary circumstances in the region namely developments on the Palestinian arena, an issue that was a focal topic in the draft agenda.

There is a pressing need for intervention by states that advocate a two-state settlement, said Jamal Rushdie, spokesperson of the Arab League Secretary General, in remarks late on Wednesday. He also indicated that such a solution could be addressed at an international conference.

He underlined the urgent need to take action and respond to the tragedies suffered by the Palestinian people and address the distressing conditions in Gaza.

On Sudan, Rushdie said the nation is witnessing the most dangerous humanitarian crisis on THE Earth, with 25 million Sudanese threatened "with the ghost of starvation," in addition to the plight of ten million displaced people in North Darfur.

"It is not easy to settle the conflict militarily," he stressed alluding to recurring calls for a truce at various levels.

He indicated that there are other issues -- "that are may be frozen" -- placed on the table of debates at the summit -- namely Libya, Syria and Somalia.

The Arab Summit is due to begin later today under chairmanship of the Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa, with the participation of top and ranking Arab leaders and the Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Ghait. (end)

kna









MENAFN16052024000071011013ID1108220907