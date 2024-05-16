Azerbaijan, Bulgaria Engage In Bilateral Relations Dialogue

“I thank Mr. Ivan Kondov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs ofBulgaria, for friendly and fruitful meeting at the MFA Bulgaria in detail the issues of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria currentbilateral agenda, including further development of cooperation inenergy diversification, green transition, connectivity, innovation,business and people-to-people contacts,” the ambassador stated.

