Kuwaiti Woman Plays Major Role In Country's Progress -- Deputy FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti woman has played a substantial role in the State of Kuwait's progress and prosperity, motivated by her dedication to the homeland, said the Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday.

She plays a pivotal role at the level of the national economy, said the Deputy Foreign Minister during inauguration of a forum, organizaed by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, themed "Kuwait has its own women." The forum marking Kuwait Woman Day was attended by diplomats.

The forum constitutes an opportunity to shed light on the Kuwaiti woman's distinguished role and her contributions to the homeland establishment and progress at the economic, political, social and cultural levels, he said





The Deputy Foreign Minister said organizing the forum, in coordination between the foreign department and the KPC, mirrored the State of Kuwait's substantial concern for the female citizens namely their major role in the oil sector.

This concern is in line with national policies dating back to the times of establishing the State of Kuwait, out of the belief that the woman "is a prime section of the community and a key for progress and development," Sheikh Jarrah Jaber said.

May 15 is an important day, celebrated annually to mark the Kuwaiti women accomplishments, he has affirmed.

The Kuwaiti woman has been playing a distinguished role at the social, political, itelligent and cultural levels, he said, noting that the state has taken many decisions intended to bolster the woman status at the local and external levels. (end) km