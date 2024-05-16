CCD Earns The Best Place To Work Certification In Dominican Republic For 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2024 CCD, a nearshore call center based in the Dominican Republic focused on providing exceptional patient experiences, announces its recognition and certification among the Best Places to Work in Dominican Republic for 2024.



This certification reflects the company's commitment to making every effort to achieve best employer status in terms of working conditions, and to being attentive and caring to each and every one of its employees.



In a statement from Jean Frometa, Operations Director, he said 'Reflecting on my time at CCD, it's been nothing short of exceptional. Engaging in this openness exercise underscores the organization's unwavering dedication to progress and cultivating an environment where individuals flourish and ideas flow freely. The recognition as one of the best places to work is not just a milestone but a launchpad for an incredible journey of growth ahead. I'm excited to be part of a team that's committed to continuous improvement and fostering an atmosphere where everyone can thrive and contribute.'



Ricardo Garcia, Sr IT Projects & Assets Manager commented as well on this achievement 'I'm so appreciative that we were recognized by 'Best Places to Work'. I'm not surprised that we are officially certified, because CCD has proven to be a place of loyalty, growth, and a safe place to work, learn and innovate. This is proof of our continuous improvement and our successful results.'



The Best Places to Work certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, CCD stands out today as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for all its employees.



Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Dominican Republic, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.



