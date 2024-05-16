QCB Governor Meets President Of Poland

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank, H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met yesterday with the President of the Republic of Poland, H E Andrzej Duda, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum 2024. Seperately, Sheikh Bandar, also met with Member of the Board of McKinsey & Company, Ozgur Tanrikulu. During the meetings, they discussed a number of topics of common interest and ways to enhance bilateral relations in relevant fields.

