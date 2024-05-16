Dubai Foundation for Women and Children marks International Day of Families, launches "DFWAC" platform on tiktok,

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, 15 May 2024:

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has joined the world in celebrating the International Day of Families, observed globally on May 15th each year, with a host of innovative initiatives designed to underscore the pivotal role of the family in society.

The Foundation's commemoration includes the debut of "DFWAC” (Awareness) channel on TikTok, which aims to spread educational content and enhance awareness about issues concerning women's and children's rights.

The Foundation's activities to mark this occasion also feature the launch of an animated video that creatively explores the theme of spending time with family. Additionally, it has released several social media posts emphasizing the importance of family bonding and strengthening familial ties.

HE Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children said: The initiatives launched by the Foundation to bolster the role of the family in fostering a more cohesive and engaged society.

She highlighted that improving communication and interaction among family members is very important to fortify familial relationships and nurture a healthy and balanced generation, adding that family unity and cohesion play a fundamental role in reinforcing the social fabric.

Furthermore, Al Mansouri added that the Foundation recognizes the crucial role of supporting families and enhancing their cohesion. Therefore, it organizes numerous events and initiatives that underscore the pivotal role of the family in society.

“The Foundation is committed to boosting community awareness through these activities, which include workshops, awareness lectures, campaigns, and specialized programmes aimed at enhancing family skills and providing advice and guidance to family members to foster balance and happiness within the family,” Al Mansouri said.

Additionally, she noted that launching initiatives such as the "Dubai Foundation For Women and Children” channel on TikTok is aimed at guiding the public towards healthy family lifestyles.









