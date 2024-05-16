Hyderabad Engineering Dropout Creates Fake Casino Website Using Chatgpt, Held By Goa Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 16 (IANS) A 22-year-old computer science engineering dropout from Hyderabad has been arrested by Goa Police for allegedly creating a fake casino website using ChatGPT for monetary gain, police said.

Police informed that the accused person was staying at a five-star hotel in South Goa and was frequently changing locations on his internet.

The accused person is identified as Adla Nithin Reddy, 22 from Raghvendra Nagar-Hyderabad, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Rahul Gupta said, "Accused person developed websites using three different domains and used the logo of one company, brand name, ship pictures, and inside casino pictures for a fake online gaming site to lure innocent online users. Hence, he impersonated the complainant's company using computer sources and used the false trademark of the complainant's company."

"During the investigation, the required data was collected, and it was found that the culprit was located in different places in India. Further analysis of the data revealed that one of the suspects was dwelling in Hyderabad. Accordingly, one team proceeded to Hyderabad. Further investigation revealed that the suspect was staying at a five-star hotel in South Goa. We managed to nab him from this hotel," the police official said.

He said that the accused is a dropout from Vignana Bharati Institute of Technology, Hyderabad and was pursuing B Tech in Computer Science.

"He hosted the said domain with the help of a paid domain provider 'Hostinger' and developed this website with the help of ChatGPT for monetary gain," police said.

Police are further investigating the case.