Environment Minister Meets Chairman Of Mitsubishi Research Institute

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met yesterday with Chairman of Mitsubishi Research Institute Takashi Morisaki, and his accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of his participation in the 4th Qatar Economic Forum. They discussed the most important scientific research in preserving the environment and achieving sustainable development.

