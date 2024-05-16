               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Was MADLY In Love With Madhuri Dixit


5/16/2024 4:00:55 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Madhuri Dixit was reportedly dating Sanjay in the 1990s and their on-screen chemistry set the stage for their off-screen romance.


THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Was MADLY In Love With Madhuri Dixit Image


When Sanjay Dutt was MADLY in love with Madhuri Dixit


THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Was MADLY In Love With Madhuri Dixit Image

Madhuri Dixit was reportedly dating Sanjay in the 1990s and their on-screen chemistry set the stage for their off-screen romance.


THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Was MADLY In Love With Madhuri Dixit Image

Yaseer Usman's book, 'Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy', revealed that Sanjay would often say 'I Love You' to Madhuri.


THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Was MADLY In Love With Madhuri Dixit Image

Sanjay and Madhuri were in love with each other. Sanjay was married to Richa Sharma who was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was being treated in the USA.


THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Was MADLY In Love With Madhuri Dixit Image

When Richa returned from the USA, she tried to save her marriage but couldn't. She also revealed that Sanjay treated her badly.


THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Was MADLY In Love With Madhuri Dixit Image

Madhuri and Sanjay broke up after the actor was arrested in an illegal possession of arms case during the Mumbai blast in 1993.


THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Was MADLY In Love With Madhuri Dixit Image

The actress distanced herself and asked Sanjay's sister to tell him not to call her and that it was all over.


THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Was MADLY In Love With Madhuri Dixit Image

Sanjay was shattered when Madhuri ended their relationship. Richa Sharma once said, "He's always relied on someone emotionally, and now that Madhuri left him, he will be broken".

MENAFN16052024007385015968ID1108220159


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search