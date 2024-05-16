Qatar To Activate Topnotch Realty Infrastructure, Ecosystem Prioritises International Businesses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The country is poised to activate the accelerated infrastructure and ecosystem in the real estate market as attracting international businesses remains the foremost priority, noted an official

During a panel session entitled 'Taking Cities to the Next Level', realty and infrastructure industry leaders provided an overview of the advanced ideas and technologies that are reimagining the market, aiming to create healthy environments and lively communities across the globe.

Eng. Khalid Ahmad Al Obaidly, President of Public Authority for Regulating Real Estate, Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of Cain International, Cindy Lim, CEO, Infrastructure, Keppel Limited, Steven Witkoff, Founder, Chairman & Co-CEO at Witkoff took part in the lively discussion held at the Qatar Economic Forum, yesterday.

Eng. Al Obaidly said:“We have accelerated all of the world-class infrastructure and are looking to activate them by attracting the right partners and right talents and mixing it with our nationals in order for us to improve the productivity of the sector and our nationals.”

He emphasised that Qatar has positioned itself as a world leader in the construction sector which served as a catalyst for FIFA 2022.

“Now we are selective in attracting the right partnership and industries like data centers, and warehousing just to look where really the next phase of infrastructure demand is, and utilise to cater to the future demand,” he said.

The President of Public Authority for Regulating Real Estate also remarked that the“Leadership country is the key enabler for the business and for what we see right now.”

He stressed that the entity functions beyond regulation and collaborates with the private sector and enabler to overcome all of the obstacles for businesses to get the right messages and processes.

Accentuating the key initiatives that are anticipated to be introduced in 2024, Eng. Al Obaidly highlighted the 'dispute resolution mechanism', which paves the way to draw more foreign direct investments and businesses from around the world.

“When they come to Doha, they know that they will get world-class standards in terms of infrastructure and all of the ecosystem associated with the real estate. So this is basically our big ambition and we know we will reach there and are your partner in Doha for the real estate market,” he added.