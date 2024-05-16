(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DSC Chairman calls on UAE fans to focus on Hazza bin Zayed Stadium for two most important finals of the season

DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Al Wasl Sports Club, and Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Al Nasr Sports Club, for reaching this season's final of His Highness the President of the UAE Football Cup.

The two neighbours from Dubai are scheduled to meet in the UAE President's Cup final at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain at 7.30 pm on May 17 (Friday).

“Reaching the final of such a prestigious tournament that bears the name of our dear President is a true achievement that deserves congratulations, praise and appreciation for the efforts put in by the administrations of the two clubs, their technical and training staff, and the players. Aspiring to be the best is just the implementation of the directives of the two club presidents as they have been the key factor in the clubs setting out to achieve the dreams of their loyal fans, while striving to add yet another prestigious title to their name,” His Highness Sheikh Mansoor complimented.

“The eyes of the football world in the UAE and beyond will be on the final between two clubs from Dubai on Friday as the two teams tussle at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain. Also following our success will be fans from across the Arab world who have been watching the great development of football in the UAE through the strength of its competitions,” he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor added“For sure, the hearts of the fans from Dubai will be divided between Al Wasl and Al Nasr this Friday. But we can expect all of them to beat as one as Al Ain will once again be in the final of the AFC Champions League at the same venue, on May 25”.

The Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council appreciated the role of the fans of Al Nasr and Al Wasl in supporting their teams during the journey of the His Highness The President's Cup.

“The fans of the two clubs have played a major role in providing beautiful performances and results, and this final on Friday will be a true appetizer to the other important final [the AFC Champions League] featuring Al Ain, next week. We wish both the teams the very best as they compete for this prestigious crown,” he added.