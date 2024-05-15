King In Zarqa Says Parliamentary Elections Require Engagement Of All

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



His Majesty meets with figures, representatives from Zarqa as part of outreach visits to governorates on Silver Jubilee occasion

King bestows Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals, institutions in Zarqa

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of the upcoming parliamentary elections as a milestone in the process of political modernisation, adding that it requires the efforts and participation of all.



During a meeting with figures and representatives from Zarqa, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty stressed that the parliamentary elections represent the beginning of a new phase of partisan and parliamentary action, according to a Royal Court statement.





During the meeting held at Princess Salma Residential City Park as part of outreach visits to the governorates on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, the King highlighted the developments witnessed across Zarqa in the fields of health, education, industry and transportation.



His Majesty pointed to the industrial importance of Zarqa, which also requires working further to increase investments and expand job opportunities for Jordanians, the statement said.



The King reiterated the importance of continuing to implement the Economic Modernisation Vision across Zarqa and all governorates, stressing the need to speed up the modernisation process in accordance with the vision, which is the benchmark for measuring government performance.



His Majesty said the visit reminded him of his army service in the military camps of Zarqa, praising the generosity of its people and reaffirming that Zarqa is always present in the memory of the Arab Army, according to the statement.





For his part, Zarqa Governor Hassan Jbour welcomed His Majesty's visit to Zarqa, which witnessed several Royal initiatives in various sectors over the past 25 years, expressing best wishes to the King on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee.



Jbour also expressed appreciation for His Majesty's role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as his support for Gazans and Palestinians in gaining their legitimate rights.



Upon arrival at Princess Salma Residential City Park, the King was welcomed by a folk performance by a number of local troupes.



Prior to the meeting, His Majesty inaugurated the Zarqa-Amman Bus Rapid Transit project, valued at JD153 million, and includes 12 new traffic intersections, seven bridges, five tunnels and five passenger terminals.



The project includes two tracks, the first extends from the Sports City in Amman to Zarqa Terminal, extending over 24 kilometres, while the second track is 20 kilometres long and extends from Al Mahatta Terminal in Amman to Zarqa Terminal.



The King also visited the Modular Concrete Company factory in Hallabat Industrial City, established as part of the Royal initiatives to support the Economic Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans, and was briefed on the factory's products and their multiple applications in construction and infrastructure, the statement said.



The factory, which currently provides 170 job opportunities, 80 of which are for Jordanians, includes eight production lines, with a production capacity of 100,000 square metres of concrete boards annually.



During the meeting with Zarqa figures, His Majesty bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals and institutions in Zarqa, in recognition of their contributions to serving Jordan, especially the local community in the governorate.



Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi attended the meeting.



