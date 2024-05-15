King Arrives In Bahrain To Head Jordan's Delegation At Arab Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday to head Jordan's delegation at the 33rd Arab Summit.

Upon arrival at the Sakhir Air Base, His Majesty was received by Bahrain Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also the prime minister, according to a Royal Court statement.



A number of senior Bahraini officials, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Bahrain's Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Khalifa Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and Jordan's Ambassador to Bahrain Rami Wreikat, as well as embassy staff, were present to welcome His Majesty.

The Jordanian delegation at the summit includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Jordan's Permanent Representative at the Arab League Amjad Adaileh, the statement said.