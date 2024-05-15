Automation Causes Dramatically Increased Customs Revenues

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's General Authority for Customs has announced a significane revenue increase for the first quarter of the current year, with expectations of doubling revenues upon completion of the automation project.

The Authority's President, Hassan Al-Ugaili, told tate-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that customs revenue increased by 28 percent from 2022 to 2023.

During the first quarter of the current year, the Authority achieved a remarkable 120-percent increase compared to the same period last year, marking the highest quarterly revenue since the establishment of the Customs Authority.

Al-Ugaili attributed this increase to a series of measures, including simplifying procedures and implementing electronic systems. He expressed hope that by the middle of next year, automation would be fully implemented in all customs centers nationwide.

The Authority aims to exceed a 100-percent increase in revenue this year, with expectations of tripling revenues upon full automation.

(Source: INA)

