Tunisia And Iraq Sign 18 Mou's

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar and his Iraqi counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, led the 17th session of the Tunisian-Iraqi Joint Committee in Baghdad.

Both ministers highlighted the potential for economic growth, particularly in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, tourism, and transportation.

They underscored the private sector's role in fostering sustainable economic partnerships and applauded the Tunisian-Iraqi Business Forum for facilitating investment opportunities.

Hussein reiterated Iraq's support for Tunisia's democratic transition and expressed satisfaction with the diverse areas of cooperation between the two nations.

The session concluded with the signing of 18 agreements spanning security, health, education, and cultural exchange, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing bilateral ties.

(Source: Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

