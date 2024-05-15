Micro Cap Continues Compounding Success Following Price Target Increase

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A New York-based industrial stock is finding tremendous success so far during Wednesday' session after Barrington Research maintained their outperform rating while raising their price target to $2.00/share. This comes just one session following the company's Q1 revenue beat released yesterday morning.

Traders were quick to get their hands on shares of %VerifyMe (Nasdaq: $VRME) as they pushed the price up to $1.735/share (+3.27%) at the early session high. While this move is a bit smaller than what we usually discuss, the compounding success this stock has had over the last six months has certainly caught our attention, and we felt the need to share this micro cap with you, the readers.

VerifyMe Inc is a technology solutions company based in the United States. It markets a broad patent portfolio that includes patents in the field of authenticating products, people, and financial transactions. In the areas of authentication and serialization of physical goods, the company offers clients the following products as anti-counterfeit systems: RainbowSecure, VeriPAS supply chain serialization, track and trace technology; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator; VerifyMe Beeper; VerifyMe Web. The company serves a diverse set of markets including pharmaceutical companies, high-end retailers, the gaming industry, and governments worldwide.