King, Irish PM Discuss Developments In Gaza

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Wednesday with Ireland Taoiseach Simon Harris, discussed the grave conditions in Gaza.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty stressed the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, warning of the dangerous consequences of the military operation in Rafah.The King reaffirmed the need to protect civilians in the Strip and step up efforts to ensure the unimpeded flow of humanitarian and medical aid.His Majesty also reiterated the need to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.The King expressed appreciation of Ireland's support for a ceasefire in Gaza and its efforts towards achieving peace on the basis of the two-state solution.During the phone call, His Majesty also congratulated Harris on assuming office as Ireland's new Taoiseach.