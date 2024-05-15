KHCF, KRCS Sign Mou To Treat Impoverished Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) -King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to provide medical devices and equipment to support the foundation's infrastructure and cover treatment expenses of impoverished patients, with funding from Kuawiti General Secretariat of Endowments.The memo was signed in Kuwait by KHCF Director General, Nisreen Qatamesh, and KRCS Chairman, Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer.Speaking during the signing ceremony, Qatamesh valued Kuwait's support, which enables the KHCF to fulfill its mission and save patients, who seek the "best" methods of treatment.Qatames added that cooperation with KRCS continued since 2016, valuing support provided by the Kuwaiti General Secretariat of Endowments over the years, which has contributed to develop the foundation's infrastructure and support underprivileged cancer patients and refugees.For his part, Al-Sayer praised the KHCF's capabilities and its "good" reputation in the region, stressing KRCS's keenness to continue cooperation with the foundation and develop its future prospects, aimed to enhance joint humanitarian work.Al-Sayer appreciated the foundation's efforts to support the humanitarian conditions of Syrian refugees, explaining that cooperation with the KHCF is a humanitarian duty to enhance Jordan's efforts to continue humanitarian efforts, especially since the Kingdom hosts a "large" number of refugees on its territory.Al-Sayer also stressed Kuwait's continued "firm" position in supporting humanitarian issues in various parts of the world.