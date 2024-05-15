Head Of Zelensky's Office, Denmark's PM Talk Defense Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen discussed military aid to Ukraine and the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

Yermak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Met with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. We discussed military aid to Ukraine, support from Denmark, as well as the Global Peace Summit, set to be held in June," Yermak noted.

It is important for Ukraine that as many world leaders and countries representing the West and the Global South as possible take part in the Summit, Andriy Yermak stressed.

The head of the President's Office expressed gratitude to the allies for their ongoing help.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine discussed with the Prime Minister of Denmark solutions that would help speed up the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.