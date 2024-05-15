Russians Attack Dnipro - Two Dead, Injured Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed in Dnipro as a result of a Russian strike, there are injured and infrastructure was damaged.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy attacked Dnipro. The infrastructure is damaged. Preliminary two dead,” he said in a statement.

Lysak noted that there are also injured in the city, their number, condition, and other circumstances are being clarified.

As reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, 1,993 children have been killed or injured. According to a report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), an average of two children die every day due to Russian strikes.