Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Youth In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 15 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian was shot down and martyred by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian health sources confirmed.

Ayser Safi, 20, was martyred as he was hit in his neck in an Israeli occupation attack, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press release.

Safi, a university student, was shot during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces, while others were affected by asphyxiation gas, it added. (end)

nq









MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108216460