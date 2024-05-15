Assessments outline effects, consequences of potential GPS wars

(MENAFN) The reliance on satellite navigation technology, commonly known as GPS (Global Positioning System), has become integral to modern life, playing a crucial role in various daily activities. However, the susceptibility of GPS to hacking, disruption, and spoofing by hostile entities has raised concerns about potential "GPS wars."



In times of international tension or conflict, states may view navigation satellites as strategic assets that can be leveraged to exert pressure or influence over adversaries. The deliberate disruption of GPS systems can have severe repercussions, potentially leading to the partial or complete disruption of societal functions.



GPS is utilized by a wide range of individuals for tasks such as car and airplane navigation, as well as location-based applications on smartphones. Disruption of this technology could significantly impact people's ability to navigate and access specific locations, thereby affecting their daily lives and potentially causing widespread disruption.



Beyond the personal impact, GPS wars can also have substantial economic consequences. Numerous vital sectors, including maritime and air navigation, distribution and shipping, and infrastructure and cyber security, rely heavily on GPS for their operations. Disruption of these services could lead to operational halts and substantial financial losses, highlighting the economic and security risks associated with the escalation of GPS-related conflicts.

