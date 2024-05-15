               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Information Center For Arab Summit Busy Round The Clock


5/15/2024 6:06:30 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Nasser Al-Otaibi
MANAMA, May 15 (KUNA) -- The Information Center established to cover the 33rd Arab Summit has seen journalists present round the clock transmitting of news and pictures about preparations for the top-level conference.
Personnel at the center have been diligently working to aid the correspondents, reporters, and cameramen in their coverage of the event, coinciding with heated events in the region. (end)
nsa



MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108215406


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search