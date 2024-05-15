Information Center For Arab Summit Busy Round The Clock

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Nasser Al-Otaibi
MANAMA, May 15 (KUNA) -- The Information Center established to cover the 33rd Arab Summit has seen journalists present round the clock transmitting of news and pictures about preparations for the top-level conference.
Personnel at the center have been diligently working to aid the correspondents, reporters, and cameramen in their coverage of the event, coinciding with heated events in the region. (end)
