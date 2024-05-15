Kosovo’s authorities confiscate significant quantity of weapons, ammunition

(MENAFN) In the northern region of Kosovo, where the majority of residents are Serbs, law enforcement authorities confiscated a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition on Tuesday.



According to Internal Affairs Minister Xhelal Svecla, terrorist organizations had intentions of employing these arms to launch assaults on Kosovo's institutions.



The seizure, which included firearms, ammunition, and military and police gear, occurred in the town of Zvecan, resulting in the arrest of a former Kosovo Police member.



This operation is believed to be linked to prior incidents involving the confiscation of weapons in the northern area, particularly in Banjska.



''In every day of our work, we are uncovering the extent of crime and weapons capacities that criminal groups in the north have had or plans to attack our officers and our institutions,'' stated Svecla on Facebook.



Svecla accused Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic of orchestrating the attacks in Kosovo.



''It is clear who is behind this activity as well as after other armament depots, attacks on our officials, KFOR members, journalists and citizens. The same ones in the Banjska attack, who are sheltered in Serbia, are protected and glorified by Alexander Vucic,'' he declared.



During an extraordinary press conference in North Mitrovica, Svecla revealed that authorities had confiscated 10 automatic rifles, plastic explosives, stun grenades, vests, uniforms belonging to the Serbian army, and parts of the uniform of the Kosovo Police.



"Preparations have been made for Kosovo's institutions, especially the police, to be attacked by a terrorist group led by (Milan) Radoicic," he noted.



Radoicic, identified as a politician and affluent businessman, maintains connections to the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and Vucic.

MENAFN15052024000045015839ID1108215404