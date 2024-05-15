RIT Dubai Unveils $136 Million Campus

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 12:04 PM

Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world's leading technological-focused universities with almost 200 years of history. Entering its next stage of growth in the region, RIT Dubai is now operating from phase one of its new $136 million state-of-the-art campus development, which will provide interactive learning space set over 129,000 sq m.

RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor's and Master's degrees in business and leadership, engineering, computing, psychology, and soon enough, media design. The curriculum provides students with relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education program that helps students stand out in today's highly competitive job market. With over 30 strategic partners in both the public and private sectors, RIT Dubai prides itself on being one of the most connected universities in the industry. Students of RIT Dubai get the chance to experience real-world issues and contribute to solving them. The exposure that students have to the industry through 2 career fairs annually, gives them the competitive advantage of excelling in the job market and gaining real-world experience.

RIT Dubai offers American degrees, that are issued directly from the main campus in Rochester, New York. All of RIT's programs are UAE Ministry accredited. Students of RIT Dubai also have the unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at the main campus in New York or one of its other global campuses in Croatia, Kosovo, the USA and China.