HFZA Joins Seamless Middle East 2024 as a Gold Sponsor, Showcasing Industry Leadership

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, May 14, 2024

The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) is taking part at Seamless Middle East 2024, the region's leading event in the digital economy, as a gold sponsor. The event, running from May 14 to 16, is currently staged at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with more than 600 international companies and 400 startups participating.

HFZA's participation is in collaboration with the Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority and Gulftainer, a regional leader in port and terminal operations and a provider of logistics solutions and specialized supply chains. During the event, HFZA is showcasing its comprehensive digital services, state-of-the-art facilities, business-friendly incentives, and streamlined customs processes designed to attract and support investors.

Throughout the exhibition, HFZA will shed light on its Global Logistics Park, famous for offering comprehensive supply chain management solutions. The Park enables seamless integration of transport, storage, and trade operations in a single location, with connections across sea, land, and air, providing rapid access to key global markets. Additional features include advanced infrastructure and innovative services that streamline business processes.

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, said: "Our participation in this significant regional event is centred around two primary objectives. The first is to actively support the regional efforts to boost the digital economy and meet the goals of the Digital Economy Strategy. This strategy aims to increase the digital economy's contribution to the GDP from 9.7% in 2022 to 19.4% over the next decade.”

“We are committed to attracting foreign direct investments in key sectors and advancing digital transformation in our services. At HFZA, we offer over 300 smart services through our electronic portal, enhancing the operational flexibility and efficiency for investors and companies, and easing their integration into the business environment in the Emirate of Sharjah."

Al Mazrouei further noted that the second objective is to showcase the capabilities of the Global Logistics Park, which hosts a wide range of companies specializing in warehousing and distribution, shipping, logistics, and e-commerce fulfillment.







MENAFN15052024006976014991ID1108214826