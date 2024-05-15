Early retirement options REVEALED! Check out 7 best investment plans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When picking a passive income investment, consider risk tolerance, tax consequences, investment horizon, liquidity needs, and diversification. Passive income is essential as living costs rise. It helps one create financial stability and sustain one's way of life, especially in retirement or unexpected financial troubles. Here are

7

options you can consider while preparing for your sunset years.

Suitable for risk-averse investors, these bonds pay set monthly interest payments for up to 40 years.

Offered by NBFCs and HFCs, they may give greater returns but need a thorough assessment of the company's financial stability.

Offers a 7.4% annual return, with investment limits of Rs. 4,50,000 for individuals and Rs. 9,00,000 for combined accounts.

Monthly Income Plans (MIPs) are mutual funds that invest largely in fixed-income assets, with a portion in equities to seek greater returns, but with considerable risk.

The Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) is a government pension system providing a 4% yearly return to older individuals.

Life Insurance Plus Savings Plans - These plans combine life insurance and savings to provide a guaranteed income at maturity.

Allow for regular withdrawals from mutual fund assets, resulting in a consistent income while staying invested.